The Tinman Triathlon, held on Oahu since 1980, was renamed in 2017 as the Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon. Cliff was a longtime race participant, volunteer, and coach who touched the lives of countless athletes, before his death from injuries sustained during a HFD rescue watercraft training accident near Diamond Head, Oahu on June 14, 2016.

Competing in the 2017 Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon is a way to show support for a public servant who died in the line of duty. Cliff died from injuries he sustained during a rescue watercraft training accident near Diamond Head, Oahu in June, 2016.

Cliff was a proud member of the Hawaii Fire Department. He joined HFD in 1995 and was promoted to Fire Fighter 3 in 2004. He managed to use his coaching talents in the department, as he spent much of his 21-year career with HFD in the training bureau.

He served in our medical branch helping teach firefighters about medical techniques. According to Honolulu Fire Chief Manuel Neves, Cliff’s legacy will carry on for many years because of all the folks he mentored throughout the department and the skills and knowledge he bestowed upon all of us.”

Cliff was a true ‘Tinman’. He participated in the race numerous times, won the event overall twice, but more importantly, coached countless athletes in their quest to complete the event. He was a coach at heart and was committed to promoting the sport he loved for people new to triathlon. He also volunteered at the race for over a decade, to ensure the ‘People’s Race’ was a safe event for all who participated.

Debbie Hornsby, Cliff’s partner, joins us to talk about the race and the Cliff’s legacy.

The Cliff Rigsbee Tinman Triathlon will be held on Sunday July 23, 2017

Registration and Information: tinmanhawaii.com