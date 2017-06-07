Crews face winds, rough terrain while battling large brush fire above Waialua

By Published: Updated:
Photo: Steve Fanning

Crews are battling a large brush fire in the mountains above Waialua.

The fire broke out at around 11 a.m. and was initially estimated at three acres.

However, fire officials say, strong winds and mountainous terrain prompted it to grow to 400 acres.

The battle has become a multi-agency effort, with crews from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources and a Honolulu Police Department helicopter assisting the Honolulu Fire Department.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was still not under control, and officials say it could burn over the next several days.

No homes or structures are threatened, however officials say there are some power poles in the area. Crews are trying to keep them wet so they don’t catch fire.

Meanwhile, DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers are on scene turning away hikers and bikers wanting to use the Mokuleia Forest Reserve access road to Peacock Flat campground.

These mountain areas, including the Peacock Flats Campground, will remain closed until the fire is contained. Access via the Kaena Point Satellite Tracking station road is also closed until further notice.

”We recognize the access road is popular with hikers and bikers. We appreciate their cooperation with this closure for safety reasons,” said Marigold Zoll, DOFAW Oahu branch manager.

