Holloway jumps in latest UFC pound-for-pound rankings.

Holl-the-way up to number five in the world.

That’s where Waianae’s Max Holloway sits in the latest UFC pound-for-pound official rankings after his TKO victory over Jose Aldo Saturday night.

Holloway, the now undisputed featherweight division champion, moved up seven spots in the rankings released Wednesday. He is preceded in the top-five by flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson at 1, lightweight champ Conor McGregor at 2, light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier at 3, and heavyweight Stipe Miocic at 4.

To view the organization’s entire rankings, click here.

KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello is one of 18 voters on the panel. To view his ballot click here.