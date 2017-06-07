International Market Place job fair to feature 20+ employers

International Market Place will host a job fair on Monday, June 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Candidates will have access to prospective employers from more than 20 stores and restaurants and should come prepared to conduct on-the-spot interviews in the
shopping center’s Queen’s Court located on Level 1.
Applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation.
“Several new stores have joined the already exciting lineup of retail and restaurant offerings at the center,” said Breana Grosz, assistant marketing and sponsorship director for International Market Place. “It’s a great opportunity not only for our merchants, but also individuals looking for part-time and full-time employment.”
International Market Place merchants are looking to fill positions including sales, management, culinary specialists, stocking and inventory associates, and more.
Participating stores and restaurants include:
- ABC Stores
- Abercombie & Fitch
- Baku
- Banana Republic
- BCBCMAXAZRIA
- Crazy Shirts
- Flour & Barley
- Godiva Belgium 1926
- Herringbone
- Hollister
- House of Samsonite
- Kids Atelier
- Kula & Kō Confectionery
- MAC Cosmetics
- Magnolia
- Oliver Peoples
- Pandora
- Saks Fifth Avenue
- Shinola
- Shoe Palace
- Skechers
- The Street: A Michael Mina
- Social House
- Yauatcha
Interested candidates should come dressed for an interview and bring several copies of their resume. No appointment is necessary.