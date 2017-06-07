International Market Place job fair to feature 20+ employers

International Market Place will host a job fair on Monday, June 12, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Candidates will have access to prospective employers from more than 20 stores and restaurants and should come prepared to conduct on-the-spot interviews in the

shopping center’s Queen’s Court located on Level 1.

Applicants will receive a complimentary four-hour parking validation.

“Several new stores have joined the already exciting lineup of retail and restaurant offerings at the center,” said Breana Grosz, assistant marketing and sponsorship director for International Market Place. “It’s a great opportunity not only for our merchants, but also individuals looking for part-time and full-time employment.”

International Market Place merchants are looking to fill positions including sales, management, culinary specialists, stocking and inventory associates, and more.

Participating stores and restaurants include:

ABC Stores

Abercombie & Fitch

Baku

Banana Republic

BCBCMAXAZRIA

Crazy Shirts

Flour & Barley

Godiva Belgium 1926

Herringbone

Hollister

House of Samsonite

Kids Atelier

Kula & Kō Confectionery

MAC Cosmetics

Magnolia

Oliver Peoples

Pandora

Saks Fifth Avenue

Shinola

Shoe Palace

Skechers

The Street: A Michael Mina

Social House

Yauatcha

Interested candidates should come dressed for an interview and bring several copies of their resume. No appointment is necessary.

Click here for more information.