The 7th annual Locations Foundation Clothing Drive brings the business community and local volunteers together to collect clothing and funds for local nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting Hawaii’s children and families in need.

 

From June 12th to June 16th, the Locations Foundation will be turning to Hawaii residents – and their closets – to support their neighbors in need by donating lightly used articles of clothing as well as shoes or slippers, linens, towels, toiletries and job interview-appropriate items for men and women.

 

Matching these community efforts, the Locations Foundation will donate $1 for every pound of clothing received from Hawaii residents – including clothing donations from Locations agents and staff – with an ultimate goal of providing 15,000 pounds of clothing and $15,000 to families and children in need.

 

The Institute for Human Services  https://ihshawaii.org/

United Cerebral palsy Association of Hawaii  http://www.ucpahi.org/

Ka Paalana Homeless Family Education Program https://pidf.org/programs/ka_paalana/about

