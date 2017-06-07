Na Hoku Hanohano award winner Kukahi Lee

Kukahi Lee is still on cloud nine.

Lee is fresh off his recent victory at the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards where he captured the Hoku for Alternative Album of the Year.

The 17-year-old Lee joined us on Wake Up 2day to talk about his young career and his latest projects. He says he wrote his first song when he was 6 or 7 years old but it wasn’t until he was 15 that he started taking music seriously.

Lee says he can play just about any instrument, including guitar, keyboards, bass, drums and ukulele and recently started “fooling around with playing the harmonica, and the spoons.”

Lee says he’s self-taught and learned by listening and watching other artists perform. He hopes his music inspires people and sends a message of peace, love, hope, compassion, and unity to the world. He says his ultimate goal as an artist: is to spread positive messages that will bring people together.