Native sea bird spotted downtown with newly hatched chick

In March, we told you about a native sea bird that laid an egg, putting a multimillion-dollar renovation project in downtown Honolulu on hold.

A month later, the white tern and her egg disappeared from the Capitol District Building, which is home to the Hawaii State Art Museum and other state department offices.

A viewer notified us Wednesday that there’s been a new sighting in the tree next to the building.

Not only is the white tern back, but her egg hatched, and both mother and baby appear to be doing well.

“We’re not totally sure if it’s the same tern or if it’s different, but we’re really happy to see that. It’s good to see a success story,” said Karen Ewald, manager, Art in Public Places Program, Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts. “It’s kind of the talk of the town (for staff and visitors).”

There’s no word yet on whether these birds will hold up the renovation project again.