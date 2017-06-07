Neko Cafe returns to Ward Village

For Love-A-Cat month, Mori by Art + Flea, Morning Glass, and the Hawaiian Humane Society are once again joining forces again to bring yet another Neko Cafe to Ward Village.

This is the second time this year a cat cafe will be held, and the venue will be hosted in a bigger space to give furry friends and feline enthusiasts more breathing room during the festivities.

Neko Cafe will be at the former Brue Bar and Wedding Cafe at Ward Warehouse on Friday, June 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Special releases of all things cat-related will be on sale by local vendors including Antidee, Boz Schurr, Green Tea Leaves Jewelry, Kawaii Mono, Noreen Watanabe, Lei Tada, Erimon’s Workshop, Mistprint, and Super Art Squad. Morning Glass will supply ono treats for both cats and humans.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is currently selling pre-sale tickets until June 23.

Due to the popularity of the event from the previous Neko Cafe in January, there will be walk-ins, but the wait time is expected to be longer because of the large turnout.

Click here for more information and to reserve a time slot.