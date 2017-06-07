Preparations underway for Hokulea’s historic homecoming

In just 10 days, Hokulea will return home to Hawaii after her historic journey across the world, one that’s taken 37 months and 45,000 nautical miles.

The homecoming ceremony is set to take place June 17 at Magic Island and 50,000 people are expected to attend.

“They went all over the world and they met with all kinds of leaders and they met with all kinds of people. They learned much and they’re bringing it back here to Hawaii,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

“Boy, I don’t know anyone more proud than me than to know that maybe tomorrow, maybe the next day, they’ll find home,” said master navigator Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The first canoes will pull in at 7 a.m. and at 9 a.m., Hokulea will dock near Magic Island, completing her voyage. A blessing and ceremony begin at 10 a.m. followed by a concert celebration.

“Our job on that particular day, it’s not about us voyagers, but it’s making sure that we communicate to Hawaii this is their voyage. This is Hawaii’s voyage. We couldn’t go without you and it’s our day to thank you,” Thompson said.

Parking restrictions will be in effect starting June 15 in order to prepare for the celebration. We’re told extra security will also be on hand.

On the day of the homecoming, all spots on the makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard are also off-limits.

Free parking will be available at McKinley High School along with paid parking at the Hawaii Convention Center.

Shuttle service will run from both locations starting at 7 a.m.

“The security in the park will be enhanced, especially in Magic Island,” said Assistant Chief Clayton Kau, Honolulu Police Department. “If we find or feel that there is a lot of traffic or vehicle traffic in the park, we will periodically close access to the park, monitor that, and reopen it as the traffic begins to lessen.”

We will be airing Hokulea’s homecoming live on Saturday, June 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on our sister station, Hawaii’s CW. It will also be live-streamed on KHON2.com.

You can also watch a rebroadcast that night on KHON2 at 6:30 p.m.

Event Details

Saturday, June 17

Homecoming Ceremony and Celebration*

Magic Island, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

7-8 a.m. Four local voyaging canoes arrive at Magic Island

8:30 a.m. Two canoes from the Pacific arrive at Magic Island

9 a.m. Hikianalia and Hokulea sail into Ala Wai Boat Harbor Channel with several escort canoes

10 a.m. Kalii Rite conducted by Hale Mua

10:30 a.m. Formal homecoming ceremony

12:30-1 p.m. Screening of Malama Honua voyage highlights

1-5:30 p.m. Hoolaulea Entertainment: Olomana, Jon Osorio, Kapena, Keauhou, Aulii Carvalho, Leon and Malia, Steve Grimes, Kainani Kahaunaele, Tahiti MANA, John Cruz, Brother Noland, and Paula Fuga Food Vendors: Ahi Ambassadors, Da Spot, Hale Kealoha, Il Gelato, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, Teddy’s Bigger Burgers, Waimanalo Farms



*Program details subject to change.

Pop-up tents will only be allowed around the perimeter of the multipurpose field. There will be no canoe tours or entry onto Hokulea. Commemorative homecoming T-shirts are available for sale.

Sunday, June 18, through Tuesday, June 20

Malama Honua Fair and Summit

Hawaii Convention Center, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The summit will highlight the voyaging, cultural, environmental, educational, and health and well-being missions of the worldwide voyage. The general public is invited to walk through exhibits, participate in hands-on activities, and learn from local and global partners who are taking action to mālama honua. They will also be able to step on board Hokulea during canoe tours at the Ala Wai Promenade.

The Polynesian Voyaging Society is collaborating with the World Youth Congress to host a Youth Summit for students ages 5 to 25 to celebrate mālama honua stories and create a collective call to action for the future stewardship of Island Earth. Participation is by invitation only.

Monday, June 19

Inspirational Speaker Series

Hawaii Convention Center, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Tickets: $125 per person

The Malama Honua inspirational speaker series will feature standout local and global speakers who have touched the canoes and their crews during the worldwide voyage. Due to expected volume of demand, reservations are highly encouraged.

Featured global speakers include:

Megan Smith, 3rd Chief Technology Officer, United States

Dieter Paulmann, Founder and Chairman, Okeanos Foundation for the Sea

Byron Mallott, Lt. Governor, State of Alaska

Ocean Elders: Her Deepness Sylvia Earle, Jean-Michel Cousteau, and Captain Don Walsh.

Nainoa Thompson, President, Polynesian Voyaging Society

Make a contribution to PVS and receive $50 off the $125 registration fee.

Click here for more information.