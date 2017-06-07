Rainbow Warrior football to host “Elite Camp”

Nick Rolovich and the University of Hawai’i football program will host their summer Elite Camp for grades 9-12 Friday and Saturday June 9th and 10th.

The fully padded camp will feature coaches from 21 universities, including Division 1 schools USC, Washington, Washington State, Utah, Cal, and Oregon State.

This is the only camp this summer in Hawai’i with D1 coaches present. Registration begins at 4:00 pm Friday at the University of Hawai’i with the first session running from 5:00-8:00.

Saturday’s registration and check-in begins at 7:00 am with the second session from 8:00 to 11:00, and the third session from 3:00-6:00.

For info on how to sign up, click here.