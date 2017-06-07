Rainbow Warriors Thomas & Fogel named frosh All-Americans

Collegiate Baseball Release

TUCSON, Ariz. – The honors continue to pour in for Hawai’i baseball players Dylan Thomas andAdam Fogel, who earned recognition on the 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America team on Wednesday.

Thomas, the Big West Conference Freshman Pitcher of the Year, finished the season with a 1-0 record, a 2.01 ERA, and nine saves. His ERA was second-best among Rainbow Warriors and his nine saves rank seventh in single-season program history, fifth in the Big West in 2017, and 59th nationally.

In 22.1 innings spanning 17 appearances – all in relief – opponents hit just .217 against the rightly in 2017. Thomas piled up 20 strikeouts against just five walks. Fifteen of the 18 hits Thomas yielded on the season went for singles.

Fogel was an all-Big West honorable mention selection in 2017. In 45 games, including 44 starts, the outfielder hit .293 and amassed 16 doubles to go with four home runs, 27 RBIs and 21 runs. His 16 doubles were the third most of any Big West player and his .293 average was third best on the team.

Defensively, Fogel recorded 143 putouts and 13 assists with a .981 fielding percentage.

#HawaiiBSB