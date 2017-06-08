5.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island Thursday morning.

It was centered in the vicinity of the south flank of Kilauea Volcano and was reported at 7:01 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports no tsunami threat to the islands. According to civil defense, the earthquake was not large enough to generate a tsunami.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of aftershocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages, especially to utility connections of gas, water and power.

