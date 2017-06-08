5.1-magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii Island; no tsunami threat

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: Hawaii Volcano Observatory

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Hawaii Island Thursday morning.

It was centered in the vicinity of the south flank of Kilauea Volcano and was reported at 7:01 a.m.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports no tsunami threat to the islands. According to civil defense, the earthquake was not large enough to generate a tsunami.

As in all earthquakes, be aware of the possibility of aftershocks. If the earthquake was strongly felt in your area, precautionary checks should be made for any damages, especially to utility connections of gas, water and power.

Watch Wake Up 2day for the latest and stay with KHON2.com for the latest updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s