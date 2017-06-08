From parades to block parties, get ready for a weekend of celebrations

From parades to parties, this weekend is packed with a number of celebrations.

The events honor a king, the Pacific, and two champions from Waianae.

It all begins Friday with the annual lei draping ceremony at the King Kamehameha statue in downtown Honolulu.

Later in the evening, there will be a hoolaulea for the 38th annual Pan-Pacific Festival.

Then on Saturday, the King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade will make its way from Iolani Palace to Kapiolani Park.

There will also be a parade and paina in Waianae in honor of UFC fighters Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros.

Finally on Sunday evening, it’s back to the Pan-Pacific Festival for a parade through Waikiki.