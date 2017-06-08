Governor to explore possibility of special session for rail

The governor may be ready to step up his role in discussing a special session for rail funding.

Gov. David Ige tells Always Investigating that he’ll be “getting the parties together” to see if there’s enough alignment now to meet and resolve future funding issues before the next regular legislative session.

The 2017 session wrapped up with no agreement from lawmakers on funding rail with competing proposals to increase the general excise tax and the hotel taxes.

The governor still insists it’s not feasible to have a special session unless everyone can come together.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says it needs to happen soon to free up nearly $800 million in federal money.

“The clock is ticking and at some point, they are going to stand up and say something. It probably will not be positive, and so I do think time is of the essence,” said Caldwell.

The city submitted a recovery plan a month ago that didn’t answer the question of a money source to get the train past downtown.

Even with city bond money approved Wednesday by the city council, cash for construction gets tight as soon as next summer.