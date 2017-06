GPA college showcase wraps up star-studded camp

Over 400 players with 40 coaches from nearly 27 universities descended upon the slopes of Kalaepohaku Thursday, as the GPA College Showcase wrapped up at Saint Louis school.

These were the awards handed out after the camp:

OVERALL CAMP MVP: WR Jonah Panoke (Saint Louis)

OFFENSE MVP: QB Taulia Tagovailoa (Thompson HS, Alabaster, Al.)

DEFENSE MVP: DB Kaulana Makaula (Punahou)

QUARTERBACK MVP: Chevin Cordero (Saint Louis)

WIDE RECEIVER MVP: Cy Kuboyama-Hayashi (Mililani)

RUNNING BACK MVP: Rico Rosario (Waianae)

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP: Leif Fautanu (UH Lab)

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP: Kai Kaneshiro (Saint Louis)

LINEBACKER MVP: Dylan Toilolo (Saint Louis)

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP: Foi Sila (Farrington)

FASTEST BIG MAN: Kobe Jackson (Pearl City)

FASTEST BIG SKILL: Tuvesi Toia (Waialua)

FASTEST SKILL: Michael Quinn (Saint Louis)