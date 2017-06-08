Hawai’i football to host Youth Impact Program

HONOLULU – The University of Hawai’i will host its first ever Youth Impact Program, July 3-14, on the UH Manoa Campus. The Youth Impact Program (YIP) is an innovative program that partners with universities across the nation to promote positive development in at-risk middle school male students between 10 and 14 years old.

The free program provides 60+ hours of classroom time and 20 hours of football fitness training, mentoring and teaching over the course of 10 days. Participants are provided two meals a day, transportation to the University of Hawai’i, equipment and supplies, clothing, field trips, and the opportunity to learn more about UH. The program is run with a staff of student-athletes, coaches, and public school teachers, as well as members of the US Marines.

YIP is STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) based and uses football terminology to make math, reading, and life skills learning more applicable for students who are uncomfortable in a traditional learning environment.

Riki Ellison, a former Super Bowl Champion and a 2017 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame inductee, came up with the idea of YIP in 2003 and launched the first program in 2006. As of 2016, the program has helped over 2,000 young men with partnerships at 12 universities and seven NFL franchises.

The Youth Impact Program has been recognized by the United States Senate and the House for its overall achievements and impact. This year, YIP is also partnering with Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, and West Point.

For more information and to register for this one-of-a kind program, click here. Or contact program director Jason Cverko at jcvercko@hawaii.edu.

