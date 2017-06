This special edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen features Amy Pottinger, a local resident who’s currently competing on the national cable show “Food Network Star”. She’ll gives us a peek behind the scenes at the Food Network and teach us how to make one of the delicious dessert recipes from her cooking blog “Caviar and Crayons”. Get ready for Pineapple Shortbread with Rum Sauce. It’s a real winner in our book!

Website: www.caviarandcrayons.com