Mixed Plate: The Great Adobo Cook-Off

Ono adobo was the goal of seven local restaurants in the first-ever Great Adobo Cook-Off at the Philippine Consulate in Nuuanu Thursday.

“The basic ingredients are vinegar, soy sauce, pepper, pork, chicken, and bay leaf,” said Philippine Consul General Gina Jamoralin.

The classic adobo has a number of set ingredients, but in Hawaii, there are always surprises.

“My uncle taught me from back in the Philippines. The flavors are all there,” said Rodney DeGuzman of 3 Star Gourmet Restaurant.

After the votes were tallied, a veal shank adobo topped the score sheet.

“In the morning, your creativity comes up, and that’s what I came up with,” said Tante Urban of Tante’s Restaurant on Maui.

Urban won a trip to Manila.

KHON2 celebrates Hawaii’s Filipino community with a week of stories highlighting the culture, cuisine, and lifestyle of Filipinos here in Hawaii and in the Philippines.

That starts on Monday, June 19, with Pamela Young’s “Mixed Plate: Mabuhay” filmed in Cebu and Manila airing on Wednesday, June 21.