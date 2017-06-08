Parade to honor Waianae natives Holloway, Medeiros following UFC victories

By Published: Updated:

On Saturday, the City and County of Honolulu is partnering with Waianae Coast Community Foundation and Waianae Coast residents to recognize UFC fighters Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros.

Both emerged victorious at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Holloway walked away with the UFC featherweight championship title belt.

A community parade will take place along Farrington Highway in honor of Waianae’s native sons.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at PVT Landfill, 87-2020 Farrington Highway, and ends at Waianae High School, 85-251 Farrington Highway.

Residents are encouraged to sit along Farrington Highway to watch the parade.

After the parade, at around 2 p.m., an autograph signing ceremony and paina will take place at Waianae High School.

