Plugging into the power of karaoke

Music can heal us and inspire us. It can move us and unite us and it can make us feel alive.

Music can help make memories and evoke emotions, and for one group of karaoke singers, it keeps them together.

For the past several years, a group of friends has met every week to belt out their favorite tunes. They range in age from their late 50s into their 70s.

“Everybody sings so differently, different types of music, different strengths, and some are shy and they gain so much confidence when they start singing here,” said Diane Moore.

Research shows music can heal emotional suffering.

“When we stop running or swinging a tennis racket or baseball bat or throwing a bowling ball, we can swing the microphones. We still can do that!” said Dick Yap.

It can also reduce your heart rate, blood pressure and stress levels. Studies also suggest that exposure to lyrics increases positive thoughts.

“I call myself a wannabe southern Chinese cowboy who think he’s Elvis but not even close,” Yap joked.

Greek philosopher Plato once said, “Music is a moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything.”

Plato hit the perfect note.