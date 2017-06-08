Tropic Care offers free health care services on Kauai

Next week, Kauai residents will have a chance to receive medical and dental care for free.

It’s part of a program called Tropic Care.

Kauai County health officials are teaming up with the Department of Defense to offer physicals, eye exams, eyeglasses, dental exams and cleanings, tooth extractions and fillings.

The services are all free, and in exchange, more than 300 military reservists get some needed training.

The services will be available at the following clinic sites: ‘Ele‘ele Elementary School; Kaua‘i Community College; and Kapa‘a Middle School. The clinics will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on Sunday, June 18, and Wednesday, June 21. On those days, they will close at 1 p.m.

Mobile clinics will be open at Kilauea Elementary School from June 12 to June 15, and at the Easter Seals’ Waimea facility from June 17 to June 21.

For more information about Tropic Care, email tckauai2017@gmail.com or call the Kauai District Health Office at 241-3555.

Free rides will be offered on all of The Kauai Bus routes during Tropic Care. A complete list of all bus routes can be found online here.