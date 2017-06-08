What’s Poppin’ with Primo Popcorn

The mix of cheddar and caramel popcorn was made popular in Chicago. Chef Ry has taken this favorite combo a step further. CHI (“shy”) MIX takes both flavors and puts it in every bite.

UBE is this week’s featured frozen “kustard”. Made from Okinawa sweet potato and blended with coconut for another island favorite.

And it’s another awesome t-shirt from PidginOverdrive. “No Bodddah Me” is the t shirt of the week. With Father’s Day right around the corner, maybe he can wear it instead of keep saying it.

Visit Primo Popcorn’s store at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://primopopcorn.com/.