Cadaver dogs brought in to assist in search for missing Maui woman

The search for a Maui woman who went missing more than three years ago is getting some extra help.

Moreira “Mo” Monsalve was last seen on Jan. 12, 2014, leaving her ex-boyfriend’s house.

Now, cadaver dogs have been flown in to aid in the search.

Alexis Felicilda, one of Monsalve’s three children, says years have gone by, but she hasn’t given up hope that they’ll find her.

“It’s an ongoing investigation, so we can’t share too much, but I want people to know that we’re never not searching and we’re never not looking, and we’re never going to give up on finding her,” she said. “My mother, everything she did in her life was for her kids. There’s no way that she would leave of her own free will and abandon her family and her kids and her friends and everybody that she cared and loved.”

The dogs will only be in town for five days. While they are here, Felicilda says they will also be assisting other missing persons cases.

Laura Vogel, 43, went camping near the birthing pools in Haiku on Feb. 21, 2010. Her van and belongings were recovered, but there’s been no sign of her since.