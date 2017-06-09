Coast Guard searches for possible person in the water near Cove Beach Park, Maui

The Coast Guard is searching for a possible person in the water in the vicinity of Cove Beach Park in Kihei, Maui, Thursday.

Missing is Emily Walton.

Walton was last seen wearing a black bikini and has a partially shaved head, dark blonde hair with green eyes and was reported to be a good swimmer.

Anyone with information on the location of Walton is asked to call the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center in Honolulu at 808-842-2600.

A 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew from Coast Guard Station Maui is currently searching the area and will be on scene for approximately two hours due to the uncertainty of Walton being in the water.

Watchstanders at the Sector Honolulu command center received a relayed 911 emergency call from dispatchers stating Walton’s boyfriend reported her missing.

He reported being with her at the beach from 4:30 p.m., to 5 p.m., then left for a period of time. When he returned at approximately 9 p.m., he found some of her belongings still on the beach but Walton and her phone were gone.

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point will conduct a first light search of the surrounding area.