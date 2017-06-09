Department of Transportation holds career fair at Honolulu airport

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is hosting a career fair for job seekers looking for a position at the state’s Airports, Harbors, Highways, and Administration Divisions.

The fair will be held on Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, in the Interisland Terminal Conference Center on the mauka end of the 7th floor.

Positions include accountants, airport operation controller, clerical, engineers, visitor information assistants, property managers, trade jobs such as electricians, painters, and auto mechanics, airport management, security, ground transportation, marine cargo specialist, general professional, and human resources.

Attendees will be informed of various opportunities that exist with the DOT. Speakers will present every 30 minutes during the fair to share valuable information about their programs and mission. Division representatives are available to answer questions and provide guidance to attendees.

There will be a $3 charge for validated parking but the event is free. Parking is available in the interisland parking lot and international parking lot. See map below.

Interested applicants must register online here and submit their resume to dot.air.jobs@hawaii.gov.

Only the first 1,000 applicants can be accepted due to space and time constraints.