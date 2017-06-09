Maui’s police chief receives high marks from commission

Maui Police Department’s chief of police received a glowing review for his performance last year.

In its annual review and evaluation, the Maui Police Commission says Tivoli Faaumu received high marks in all categories, which included areas of leadership such as continued department accreditation, community relations, standards of professionalism and management of the department’s administrative and budgetary responsibilities.

The evaluation period was from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2016.

The commission says “Chief Faaumu continues to lead the police department in an exemplary manner.”