Nightly closure, daily contraflow scheduled for Farrington Hwy. June 13-16

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises Oahu motorists of closures on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard for the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

All lanes will be closed in both directions on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly.

All ramps will remain open during closure hours. Westbound motorists will be diverted around the work zone via Kamokila Boulevard, Kapolei Parkway, and Kalaeloa Boulevard. Eastbound motorists will be detoured around the closure via Kalaeloa Boulevard, Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street. See detour map below.

A full closure of the highway is necessary for barrier removals and installations on the Farrington Highway Overpass.

In addition to the nighttime work, there will be safety improvements to the bridge which will require a lane closure on the Farrington Highway Overpass.

Vehicles will be contraflowed through the work zone on Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closure. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will not be allowed through the full closure.

There will also be a westbound left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for drilled shaft installations in the median.

All roadwork is weather permitting.