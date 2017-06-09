OIA to opt-out of Open Division state tournament

The Oahu Interscholastic Association doesn’t plan to participate in the HHSAA Open Division state tournament, the HHSAA told KHON2 sports Friday.

The HHSAA executive board voted in favor of confirming a decision from the Hawai’i Interscholastic Athletic Directors Association conference to continue the three-tiered format for the state football tournament, which was piloted during the 2016 season.

Without the OIA’s inclusion, the ILH, KIF, BIIF, and MIL will have to determine if they would want to continue into the three-tiered structure by September 1st.

Despite the decision Friday, the OIA also has until September 1st to declare teams for the Open Division.