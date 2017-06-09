Suspect allegedly tackled during Kaneohe home invasion appears in court

Published: Updated:

A suspect accused of barging into a Kaneohe home claiming to be a Honolulu police officer appeared in court Friday.

Frank Jessie Moreno, 41, was charged with first-degree robbery, unauthorized entry, and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The incident occurred Tuesday, June 6, at around 9 p.m.

Dorsey Roberts and his wife told KHON2 they found three men in front of his aunt’s home, claiming to be with the Honolulu Police Department.

According to court documents, armed men barged into the home, and one of them pushed, then punched the 62-year-old woman, causing her to fall on the floor twice.

Roberts, who is a former Marine, and another neighbor, an off-duty police officer, managed to take down one of the suspects, identified as Moreno.

“I grabbed him by his dreadlocks and arms and slammed him down, and I just sat down on his back,” Roberts said.

The other suspects, he says, got away in a car. They weren’t able to take anything from the home.

Moreno’s bail was confirmed at $100,000. He is scheduled to return to court next Wednesday.

