Parade of Champions for Waianae UFC fighters



Celebration in Waianae Saturday for UFC fighters Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros.

The two winners in the latest UFC event returned from Brazil earlier this week, Holloway carrying the UFC featherweight belt.

Saturday morning, hundreds of people welcomed both with open arms on the West Side, their hometown.

It’s safe to say that many believe these fighters bring hope and inspiration to communities on the West Side.

And now that Holloway fought his way to the top in the UFC, his next challenge is to get a UFC event here in Hawaii.

Rain or shine, supporters waved signs and cheered for their heroes. Because when something great comes out of Waianae — the entire community rallies together.

“The support is so unreal makes me want to bring another belt home,” said Yancy Medeiros.

At the end of the parade, congressional, state, and city representatives presented plaques to both Holloway and Medeiros.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell also made a resolution to name this day after the two fighters.

I’m getting surprised all the time i’m just blessed you know,” said Max Holloway.

Holloway’s next challenge is to get a UFC fight here in Hawaii. Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard agrees.

“There is so much attention focused on what these two great athletes from Waianae have accomplished lets capitalize on that and start to build momentum,” said Congresswoman Gabbard.

KHON2 asked Holloway where he would like to see a UFC fight in Hawaii and he said in his heart he would like to have it in Waianae, but he could also see it happen at Aloha Stadium.

“I mean we had a lot of people that was town-side that came to the airport so even the UFC public relations said this is the craziest thing they ever saw to happen — with all the other champions they say there is no other champion that got this kind of reception,” said Holloway.

Officials at the state and city level are also ready to make it happen.

“We want to work together the City and the State just to make this happen — everyone should do what they can to support this,” said Honolulu City Councilmember Kymberly Pine.

“It would stimulate our economy we don’t have a football team we don’t have a real basketball team but we do have Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros,” said State Representative Cedric Gates.

“We got all the reps behind us now and we just got to keep pushing,” said Holloway.