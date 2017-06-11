Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Cedrick Richardson



Honolulu police are looking for a man they arrested for an attempted murder in Downtown Honolulu three years ago.

His name is Cedrick Richardson.

“On September 7, 2014 an altercation between two groups of people occurred at a nightclub on South Pauahi Street. After the altercation ended, one group went to leave, and one of the males stayed back. The suspect identified as Richardson confronted the male, had an argument, and shot him in the chest. Richardson then fled on foot up Bethel Street, where another security guard observed him and chased him,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers said.

Police arrived and arrested Richardson for attempted murder, and firearms offenses.

He’s now wanted on a $200,000 grand jury warrant in connection with that case.

Richardson has no prior convictions and is known to frequent the Honolulu area.

If you know where Cedrick Richardson is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.