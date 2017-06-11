Road Work for the Week: June 10 – 16



OAHU LANE CLOSURES

For the week of Saturday, June 10, to Friday, June 16

PLEASE NOTE:

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There will be no daytime lane closures scheduled for Monday, June 12, in observance of King Kamehameha Day.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE TO WAIPAHU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction between Farrington Highway and the Mililani/Wahiawa offramp (Exit 8B) on Monday night, June 12, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., for sign work.

2) KALIHI

Shoulder closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

3) KALIHI

Roving closure on the Kalihi Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAPOLEI

Right lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kapolei/Ewa offramp (Exit 3) on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) KAPOLEI

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Makakilo Drive Overpass and the Kalaeloa Boulevard Overpass on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for equipment installations.

6) PEARL HARBOR

Lane shift on the Hickam AFB/Naval Base offramp (Exit 15) from the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for the Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

7) PEARL HARBOR

Shoulder closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Radford Drive Overpass on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadside maintenance.

8) WAIKELE

Shoulder closure on the Paiwa Street onramp to the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail installations.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the westbound Kamehameha Highway onramp on Wednesday night, June 14, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Monday night, June 12, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for guardrail replacements.

2) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Two to three lanes closed on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway/H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Kaneohe offramp (Exit 1D) and the Aiea Heights Drive Overpass on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for pavement reconstruction.

3) MOANALUA

Shoulder closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Funston Road Overpass and the Puuloa Road/Tripler Hospital offramp (Exit 3) on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

4) MOANALUA

Lane closure on the Puuloa Road onramp to the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

5) MOANALUA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions in the vicinity of the Puuloa Road Overpass on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m., for median concrete barrier installations.

Two lanes will be closed in the westbound direction.

One lane will be closed in the eastbound direction.

6) MOANALUA

Lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction between the Middle Street Overpass and Funston Road Overpass on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction between the Kamehameha Highway Underpass and the Likelike Highway Underpass on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for lighting replacements. The Kamehameha Highway and Likelike Highway onramps will be closed during closure hours.

2) KANEOHE

Lane closure on the H-3 Freeway in the vicinity of the Harano Tunnels on Tuesday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 14, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., for maintenance work.

Tuesday: Right lane closed in the Honolulu-bound direction

Wednesday: Left lane closed in the Kaneohe-bound direction

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) KAENA POINT TO MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaena Point and Maiuu Road on Wednesday, June 14, through Thursday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KAPOLEI (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Farrington Highway in both directions between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., for barrier installations. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

3) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Farrington Highway between Wakea Street and Kalaeloa Boulevard on Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for safety improvements. Traffic will be contraflowed.

4) KAPOLEI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the eastbound direction between Kalaeloa Boulevard and Wakea Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for soil testing.

5) MOKULEIA

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Kaukonahua Road and Dillingham Airfield on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

6) NANAKULI (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Nanakuli Avenue and Haleakala Avenue on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 4 a.m., for utility work.

7) NANAKULI

Alternating lane closures on Farrington Highway in both directions between Lualei Place and Mohihi Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for drainage and traffic signal improvements.

8) WAIANAE

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Ala Hema Street and Ala Walua Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

9) WAIANAE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between Lualualei Naval Road and Maiuu Road on Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for UFC parade.

— JOSEPH P. LEONG HIGHWAY —

1) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Joseph P. Leong Highway in both directions on Thursday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Haiku Road and West Hui Iwa Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

2) KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between West Hui Iwa Street and Haiku Road on Monday night, June 12, through Friday morning, June 16, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

3) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

2) WAIMANALO (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Mekia Street and Flamingo Street on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m., for roadway reconstruction and paving.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and the H-201 onramp, for The Rail project.

Friday night, June 9, through Sunday morning, June 11, and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Saturday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HAUULA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Hauula Homestead Road and Pokiwai Place on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for tree trimming.

3) HAUULA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Imua Place and Waikulama Street on Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Kaaawa Place and Kaaawa Valley Road on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for guardrail work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

5) KANEOHE

Lane shifts on Kamehameha Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

6) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the Kailua-bound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Overpass on Tuesday, June 13, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for utility maintenance.

7) MILILANI

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for bridge deck work. Traffic will be contraflowed.

8) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway between Kohomua Street and Center Drive on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, for The Rail project.

Up to two lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One lane will be closed in the westbound direction from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

9) PUPUKEA TO KAHUKU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pupukea Road and Enos Road on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

10) WAHIAWA

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Kamananui Road and the H-2 Freeway on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

11) WAHIAWA TO HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Weed Circle on Thursday, June 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

12) WAIAHOLE (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Waiahole Valley Road and Kahekili Highway on Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between School Street and Kaneohe Bay Drive on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) KALIHI

One to two lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between School Street and Gulick Avenue on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

3) KALIHI

One lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Gulick Avenue and Emmeline Place on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for electrical and guardrail work.

4) KALIHI (NIGHT WORK)

One to two lanes closed on Likelike Highway in both directions between Emmeline Place and School Street on Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for paving work.

5) KALIHI

One to two lane closures on Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Emmeline Place and School Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for electrical, guardrail, and gutter work.

6) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Emmeline Place and Valley View Drive on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for drain repairs.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction at the Sand Island Access Road intersection on Saturday, June 10, from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions in the vicinity of Iwilei Road on Tuesday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 14, from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MOANALUA

Roving lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Puuloa Road and Paa Street on Saturday, June 10, from 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU TO MAUNAWILI

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between South Beretania Street and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) NUUANU

Roving closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between Waokanaka Street and the Pali Tunnels on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) NUUANU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Alternating lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and the Pauoa Road Underpass on Friday night, June 9, through Saturday morning, June 10, from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., for maintenance work.

4) NUUANU

Right lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Coelho Way and Niolopa Place on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for asphalt repair.

5) NUUANU

Left lane closure on the Pali Highway in the Honolulu-direction between Waokanaka Street and Coelho Way on Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for soil testing.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND WORK)

Roving shoulder closure on Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue on Saturday, June 10, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Kalakaua Avenue and Kalia Road on Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for crane operation.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Right lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the eastbound direction between Aumoku Street and Mokulele Drive on Tuesday, June 13, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA BEACH

Roving lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— HALAWA HEIGHTS ROAD —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on Halawa Heights Road in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of Puumakani Street on Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., for electrical maintenance work.

— KUNIA ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kunia Road/Wilikina Drive in the eastbound direction between Foote Gate and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for HECO utility work.

2) VILLAGE PARK

Alternating lane closure on Kunia Road in both directions between Kunia Drive and Anonui Street on Tuesday, June 13, through Thursday, June 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— SAND ISLAND ACCESS ROAD —

1) KALIHI

Lane closure on Sand Island Access Road in both directions between Makepono Street and Road No. 2 on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the westbound direction between Kaimakani Street and Laulima Street on Wednesday, June 14, through Thursday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the eastbound direction between Ala Kapuna Street and Ala Napunani Street on Thursday, June 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— PUULOA ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Roving closure on Puuloa Road in both directions between Nimitz Highway and Mahiole Street on Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

— ALA AUANA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Auana Street in the northbound direction between Rodgers Boulevard and Ala Onaona Street on Friday night, June 9, through Sunday morning, June 11, and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— ALA ONAONA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Multiple lane closures on Ala Onaona Street in the eastbound direction on Friday night, June 9, through Saturday morning, June 10, and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— AOLELE STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lanes will be shifted on Aolele Street between Nimitz Highway and Rodgers Boulevard on Friday, June 9, through Saturday, June 10, and Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project. One lane will be open in each direction.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Left turn lanes may be closed on Aolele Street in the eastbound direction at the Paiea Street intersection on Friday night, June 9, through Sunday morning, June 11 and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Aolele Street in the westbound direction between Paiea Street and Lagoon Drive on Friday night, June 9 through Sunday morning, June 11 and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HALONA STREET —

1) KALIHI (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

24/7 closure of Halona Street between Kokea Street and Kohou Street at the Halona Street Bridge on Friday, June 9, through Friday, June 16, for bridge replacement work. The bridge will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians and bicyclists. Traffic will be detoured around the closure.

— KAUA STREET —

1) MOANALUA

Median closure on Kaua Street in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the Middle Street intersection on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— KALIHI STREET —

1) KALIHI

Right lane closure on Kalihi Street in the westbound direction between Fernandez Street and the H-1 Freeway Underpass on Tuesday, June 13, through Friday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for guardrail improvements.

— LILIHA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Roving lane closure on Liliha Street in both directions between North King Street and the H-1 Freeway Underpass on Wednesday, June 14, through Friday, June 16, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., maintenance work.

— UALENA STREET —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ualena Street between Lagoon Drive and Ohohia Street on Friday night, June 9, through Sunday morning, June 11, and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— WAIWAI LOOP —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Waiwai Loop on Friday night, June 9, through Sunday morning, June 11, and Tuesday night, June 13, through Friday morning, June 16, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., for The Rail project. Traffic will be contraflowed.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail at http://www.honolulutransit.org/

— DANIEL K. INOUYE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT —

1) HONOLULU (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport from the Ewa end to the Diamond Head end of the Overseas Terminal on Sunday night, June 11, through Friday morning, June 16, from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., nightly, for median demolition and replacement.