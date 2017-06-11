Water main break opens sinkhole at intersection of Kapiolani Blvd. and Kaheka St.

Related Coverage 38th annual Pan-Pacific Festival takes place this weekend

A traffic alert for people planning on going to the Ala Moana area or Waikiki.

Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kaheka Street.

From viewer photos sent into KHON2 from the surrounding buildings, a large sinkhole has formed in the street.

BWS will close all eastbound lanes of Kapiolani Boulevard near the break site due to the extent of the repairs.

Modified traffic patterns include:

Eastbound traffic on Kapiolani Boulevard will be detoured onto Keeaumoku Street. Motorists may continue eastbound on Kona Street or Malakoa Street.

Westbound traffic on Kapiolani Boulevard will be detoured onto Kaheka Street.

Mahukona Street is closed between Kapiolani Boulevard and Kona Street.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area by using an alternate travel route.

This comes during the Kamehameha Day weekend and the Pan-Pacific Festival that include events at Ala Moana Center and Waikiki.

1601 Kapiolani Boulevard is without water service at this time.

Repairs to the broken water main and damaged roadway are expected to continue throughout the day and into Sunday evening.

Stay with KHON2.com for updates on the water main break.