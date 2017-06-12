Ask a Specialist: Keeping Your Child’s GI Tract Healthy

When it comes to your child, what is the inside scoop on, well, poop? Find out how you can help keep your child’s gastrointestinal tract healthy with Courtney DeConto, pediatric nurse practitioner at the new Pediatric After Hours Center at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

What other ways can you keep your keiki healthy? Join Courtney DeConto and Dr. Kristin Fernandez of the Pediatric After Hours Center at The Queen’s Medical Center – West O‘ahu for a free Speaking of Health lecture called “Keeping Our Keiki Happy And Healthy in West O‘ahu.” Learn about recreation and resources for keiki, help them develop self-esteem and more on Thursday, June 15, from 6 – 7 pm. It’s part of Queen’s – West O‘ahu’s monthly lecture series featuring important health information for the community. To register, call The Queen’s Referral Line at 691-7117