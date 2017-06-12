Beware scammers who go door to door posing as alarm companies

As the summer quickly approaches, there are some things you need to look out for on the scam front.

Door-to-door sales ramp up at this time of year, and there are things you should be aware of.

Of the thousands and thousands of homes across the state, many of them have home alarms and that is an opportunity for someone to take advantage of you.

“In some cases, your local (Better Business Bureau) has received complaints of these door-to-door sales people pretending to be that alarm company that is on your lawn that you’re currently contracted with,” said Greg Dunn, CEO, Better Business Bureau Hawaii. “They pretend to be the company. They say that they are at your door to check on batteries for your alarm system, or service the alarm box, and they don’t really work for that company.”

There are some things you can do to protect yourself when someone comes knocking. If someone claims to be from a certain company, ask to see ID. Read everything. Any contract you sign could be binding, and you could end up paying two companies to do the job of one.

Don’t give in to pressure tactics if someone tells you you must buy now.

“There are tips for people if you are outside working in your lawn, or someone comes to the door and says they’re with your alarm company and they are there to service the batteries in the alarm box, or the alarm panel,” Dunn said. “We want you to be extremely suspicious. If you did not already make an appointment with someone, don’t let them in your house.”

If you have a consumer concern or are interested in becoming an Action Line volunteer, give us a call at 591-0222 weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. or send an email to actionline@khon2.com.