Coach Rolovich offers scholarship to 11-year-old rising football star

Hawaii has been home to some big-name football players: Manti Teo, Marcus Mariota, Tua Tagovailoa.

Now, a new athlete could be making a name for himself.

Titan Lacaden has been obsessed with football ever since he was a “little” boy.

Now, at the ripe old age of 11, he’s already on his way to becoming a college football player.

Lacaden tweeted over the weekend that he got a D-1 offer from University of Hawaii football head coach Nick Rolovich.

Lacaden’s father, Frank, told us they had attended a football camp over the weekend when Rolovich made the verbal offer. The family realizes it’s a rare opportunity not many people get.

“Me being Titan’s coach, (Rolovich) asked me what I thought about Titan being offered as a fifth-grader, and I said I thought that was okay,” Frank Lacaden said.

“(Titan’s) football IQ is unbelievable. I remember when he was only 5 years old and he still had that baby talk, and he’s talking about coverage,” he added. “He’s talking about Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4, he’s talking coverage, and I’m driving and looking at him, but that’s what he enjoys.”

Football runs in the family. Frank Lacaden was a star football player for the Saint Louis Crusaders and has been a coach for more than 25 years.

“He’s been raised into this type of environment, because his older brothers all play football,” Frank Lacaden said. “We know how the scholarships work right. It can change tomorrow, so we know that. But at the same time, it’s an opportunity. It’s a reward for his hard work, even though he is only 11 years old.”

Lacaden has been playing flag football since he was four years old, and plays many different positions.

He’s already won regional titles, and received recognition for best skills for his division.

Lacaden just finished up fifth grade at Hookele Elementary School in Kapolei and will attend Ewa Beach Elementary next school year.

