Get to know Living808’s new co-host John Veneri

Turns out, we didn’t have to go far to find a new co-host for Living808.

Meet the newest addition to our Living808 family: KHON2’s own John Veneri.

Veneri has been a part of the show from the very beginning, both in front of and behind the camera.

“It feels good,” he said. “I love being a local boy. I love the local food, I love the local people, and I just love Hawaii, so it’s fitting I guess, that I’m now going to be co-hosting a show that’s called ‘Living808’ because I think really down deep, I do live 808.”

He also has deep roots in local sports.

As a Kamehameha Schools student, Veneri played baseball and ran track. He joined the University of Hawaii football team as a walk-on and “earned a scholarship to help my parents pay for college, and it’s been great because I think that’s what eventually led me to KHON.”

That turning point came when UH went to the Holiday Bowl in 1992.

“Being interviewed by Jai, being interviewed by Ron, Jim Leahey, those guys kind of made me feel like, okay, you need to be on TV,” he said.

Veneri was a sports anchor and reporter, then shifted to the marketing and production department, while also appearing on-air as part of KHON2’s “Cover2: Hawaii’s High School Football Weekly” and “Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen.”

Believe it or not, Veneri also appears on KHON2’s new game show, “Can or No Can?!.”

“It’s been great, and I love being at KHON,” he said.

Learn more about John Veneri here.