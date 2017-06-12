Hawaii Island fire crews extinguish fire that fully engulfed vacant Pahoa Village home

Hawaii Island firefighters have extinguished a fire that fully engulfed a vacant home under construction in Pahoa Village late Sunday evening.

Fire crews say the fire involved a two-story structure that was about 3,300 sq.ft. and threatened one other home as it burned.

The home is located on 15-2836 Pahoa Village Road.

The call came in for the fire around 10:15 p.m., and firefighters were able to control it about half an hour. It was deemed extinguished by 11:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the blaze was contained to structure of origin.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be $326,400.

The cause in under investigation.