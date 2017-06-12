Jaylin Kema to be sentenced for manslaughter in death of ‘Peter Boy’

The mother of Peter Kema Jr. is set to be sentenced Tuesday.

In 1997, “Peter Boy” disappeared on Hawaii island. He was six years old.

After reaching a deal with prosecutors earlier this year, Jaylin Kema pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges in connection with the death of her son.

She also agreed to testify against her husband if he ever went to trial, but he reached his own deal with prosecutors and promised to reveal the location of Peter Boy’s body, which still hasn’t been found.

Jaylin Kema was released in April after serving a year in jail.

She is expected to get 10 years probation.