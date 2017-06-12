Kauai man arrested in connection with Florida prostitution ring bust

A Kauai man has been arrested in connection with a prostitution ring bust at several massage parlors in Florida.

Kauai police officers arrested Robert Neil Jones, 67, at his home in Kalaheo Friday morning. Authorities say Jones owns or co-owns 13 massage parlors from Naples to Tallahassee.

The arrest came as part of a larger investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Five others were arrested in Florida, who either co-owned or managed the parlors (full breakdown below).

An additional 10 were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit racketeering.

“We are focused on conducting interviews to determine whether human trafficking is part of this criminal enterprise,” said FDLE Ft. Myers special agent in charge Shane Pollard. “The arrests are just the beginning of this investigation.”

Jones remains in custody on Kauai as he awaits extradition to Florida.

Robert Neil Jones, 67, 13415 Kent Street, Naples, Fla., arrested 6/9/17 in Kauai, Hawaii and booked into the Kauai County Jail.

Conduct of or Participation in an Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity -1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Use or Investment of Proceeds from Pattern of Racketeering Activity – 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering – 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Money Laundering – 3rd Degree Felony

Xuan Lang, 47, 833 Meadowland, Drive, Naples, Fla., arrested 6/7/17 in Naples and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Conduct of or Participation in an Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity -1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Use or Investment of Proceeds from Pattern of Racketeering Activity – 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering – 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Money Laundering – 3rd Degree Felony

Jun Lang, 40, 1300 Jeronimo Drive, Naples, Fla., arrested 6/7/17 in Lee County and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Conduct of or Participation in an Enterprise Through a Pattern of Racketeering Activity -1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Use or Investment of Proceeds from Pattern of Racketeering Activity – 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering – 1 st Degree Felony

Degree Felony Money Laundering – 3rd Degree Felony

Jing Zhang, 32, 1300 Jeronimo Drive, Naples, Fla., arrested 6/7/17 in Naples and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering – 1st Degree Felony

Lianying Ma, 61, 13415 Kent Street, Naples, Fla., arrested 6/7/17 in Tallahassee and booked into the Leon County Jail.

Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering – 1st Degree Felony

Ziyi Lang, 44, 8635 Ibis Cove Court, Naples, Fla., arrested 6/7/17 in Naples and booked into the Lee County Jail.

Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering – 1st Degree Felony