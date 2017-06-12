Make-a-Wish Hawaii: Waffles for Wishes

Granting wishes to kids with life-threatening medical conditions gives them more than an amazing experience. A wish come true has the power to make kids feel stronger, more courageous, and more determined to overcome their illnesses. A combined 89 percent of doctors, nurses and health professionals surveyed say they believe a wish experience can influence wish kids’ physical health.

Siana Hunt, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Hawaii, joins us to talk about the big Waffles for Wishes Fundraiser coming up this weekend. She’s joined by Sam Suiter from Kai Coffee, one of the many food and drink vendors that will be at the vent.

Website: Hawaii.wish.org