Score a piece of old Waialae Bowl as building prepares for demolition

It’s the end of an era for an iconic building in Kahala.

This week, crews will begin knocking down the old Waialae Bowl.

The building is being knocked down to make way for a new retail and restaurant complex, which includes a new McDonald’s restaurant. Construction should be finished later this summer.

Waialae Bowl closed in 2008, but was basically left untouched.

Last week, Re-use Hawaii salvaged the lanes and gutters and brought the material to its Kakaako warehouse. Executive director Quinn Vittum says it can be transformed into a variety of new items with a bit of creativity.

“This (plank) is in excellent shape. It was really well kept. Yellow pine is denser then you would imagine. There’s no damage at all,” he said. “I think lot of people might refinish it if they make a coffee table or something. We also have the pieces that have the arrows and dots on them, the inlay, so that’s going to be really neat for people to play around with.”

Crews chopped all 18 lanes in 108 sections that measure 8 feet long by 42 inches wide.

Re-use Hawaii is located at 200 Keawe Street and is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

