Waimanalo man killed in crash on Pali Hwy.

A Waimanalo man has died following a crash on Pali Highway.

It happened at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, just south of the tunnels.

According to police, the 29-year-old man was speeding southbound on the highway and hit another vehicle.

His vehicle veered onto the grass shoulder, hit the guardrail, swerved back onto the road, and overturned. He was thrown from the vehicle, hospitalized in critical condition, and later died.

It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in this crash.

This is the 20th traffic fatality on Oahu, compared to 18 at this same time last year.

