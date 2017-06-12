Watch: Kevin Durant made “super team” prior to 2005 ‘Iolani Classic

Before Kevin Durant played the role of the NBA”s villain by joining a 73-win team to stomp his way to a NBA championship and Finals MVP, Durant had been criticized in Hawai’i for creating a super team while he was in high school.

In 2005 Durant transferred to Montrose Christian School, where he won the ‘Iolani Classic Most Outstanding Player award for the then top-ranked team in the nation.

Previewing that year’s edition of The Classic, The Honolulu Advertiser’s Wes Nakama wrote:

What would happen if the Indianapolis Colts added Reggie Bush to their roster? If Barry Bonds suddenly joined the Yankees’ lineup? If Bill Gates won the lottery? When it comes to an embarrassment of riches, one could say the Montrose Christian School (Rockville, Md.) boys basketball team has entered that category. The Mustangs, No. 1 in USA Today’s latest Super 25 rankings, begin play in the 22nd annual Iolani Prep Classic tonight against defending state runner-up Kahuku. Tipoff is set for 8 at Iolani gym. Montrose Christian (3-0) is a perennial national power and returns 10 players from last year’s team that finished 23-3. And as if the Mustangs needed any more firepower, they gained 6-foot-10 senior transfer Kevin Durant, whom some consider to be the best player in the country.

Durant was fantastic during the tournament, but there would be no champagne–or–apple cider showers for Durant. Fairfax beat Montrose Christian in the championship game 39-38 despite Durant’s 20 points and 7 rebounds.