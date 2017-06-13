Barbecue on the beach at the 2nd annual Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival

Are you in the mood for a little blues and a whole lot of barbecue on the beach!?!

It’s happening this weekend!

This morning on Wake Up 2day, Jeffrey Yedlin, Director of Food & Beverage, Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach and Resort and musician John Akapo, joined us in studio to talk about 2nd annual Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival.

Visitors and locals will get a taste of southern barbecue with celebrity chef and the “winningest man in barbecue,” Pitmaster Myron Mixon. Mixon has won more barbecue competitions than anyone else in the world. He is a four-time world barbecue champion with over 200 grand championships and is the host of “Smoked,” executive producer and co-host of “BBQ Rules,” and star of two other hit television shows “BBQ Pitmasters” and “BBQ Pitwars” on Discovery’s Destination America. Myron is also the New York Times bestselling author of “Smokin’ with Myron Mixon” and “BBQ Rules.” The festival begins with cooking classes offered over two days, and culminates in the Second Annual Honolulu BBQ & Blues Festival featuring a spread of BBQ favorites and some of Hawaii’s top entertainment.

Myron Mixon’s cooking classes attract worldwide attention and Oahu visitors and residents will have the chance to attend. Attendees will glean the knowledge and practical know-how from Myron’s years of experience and award-winning barbecue dishes. All class members will learn step-by-step how to prepare ribs, chicken and traditional southern sides while Myron provides guidance and input along the way. Then, guests will enjoy their delicious barbecue creations and mingle with Myron. Each ticket to the cooking class also includes two VIP admissions to the Saturday festival

Pitmaster Myron Mixon, along with the Hilton Hawaiian Village’s skilled culinary team, will present stations featuring Pulled Pork Shoulder, St. Louis Spare Ribs, Smoked Brisket and more. There will also be some delicious southern-inspired sides like Bourbon’d Sweet Potato Casserole and Baby Back Mac N’ Cheese.

Guests can peruse the Great Lawn as the sun sets and the music heats up with Hawaii’s legendary blues virtuoso Willie K headlining the evening’s entertainment. Joining the stage will be other top artists including Haleiwa Slim and the Trailer Park Romeos; Lightning Larry Dupio; and John Akapo who we have in studio with us today.