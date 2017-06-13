Dozens hospitalized after London high-rise goes up in flames

The London Ambulance service says 30 people have been taken to five hospitals after a massive fire at a high-rise apartment building in west London.

Ambulance officials say crews remain on scene as firefighters continue to battle the blaze in the 27-story building. It is not clear if people are trapped inside.

The fire started around 1 a.m. London time and spread quickly through the building, involving nearly every floor.

Hours after the fire broke out, a plume of smoke could still be seen from miles away.

More than 20 ambulance crews were on the scene, along with 200 firefighters and 45 fire engines.