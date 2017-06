2013 ‘Iolani School graduate Tanner Nishioka was drafted by the Boston Red Sox in the 9th round with the 281st overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.

Nishioka was fantastic as a senior utility man for Pomona-Pitzer this season, hitting .441 with 18 home runs, 12 doubles, and 53 runs batted in.

The draft slot value for the pick is $138,600.