Hawaiian Airlines hiring contract workers at Kona International Airport

Hawaiian Airlines is seeking candidates who speak Japanese or English for customer and ramp service contract positions at Kona International Airport.

Contract workers serve as Hawaiian Airlines employees who provide services to other airlines.

Customer service agents are responsible for checking in and boarding passengers, cleaning aircraft, and handling baggage, cargo and mail.

Ramp service employees load and unload cargo and baggage, pick up and deliver cargo, and clean aircraft baggage areas, among other duties.

Interested candidates should visit www.hawaiianairlines.com/careers and select requisition No. 17-0776 (Japanese-speaking agent), No. 17-0777 (English-speaking agent), or No. 17-0778 (ramp) to learn more about the various positions.

The application deadline is June 21. On-site interviews will be scheduled in Kona on June 29.