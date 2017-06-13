Kailua’s Harrison selected in third round of MLB draft

Punahou graduate and Oregon State C/1B Kainoa “KJ” Harrison was tabbed by the Milwaukee Brewers with the 84th overall pick in the third round of the 2017 Major League Baseball draft Tuesday.

The selection makes the Kailua native the highest selection for a Hawai’i high school graduate since former Waiakea pitcher Kodi Medeiros was picked by the Brewers with the 12th pick of the first round of the 2014 draft.

If Harrison chooses to sign with the Brewers and forgo his senior season at Oregon State, he will become the fourth Hawai’i high school graduate in the Milwaukee system. The Brewers already feature Medeiros, Quintin Torres-Costa (Waiakea), and Jordan Yamamoto (Saint Louis), who all play for the Class-A Advanced Carolina Mudcats.

Harrison has had an excellent career with Oregon State, being named to the All-Pac-12 first team in all three of his seasons. In 2017 KJ is hitting .330 with 8 home runs for the top-ranked Beavers (54-4), who will play Cal State Fullerton in game 1 of the College World Series Saturday at 10:00 am HST.

Drafted players have until July 15th to decide to turn professional.