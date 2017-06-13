King Kekaulike grad Ryley Widell picked by Twins in seventh round of MLB draft

Former King Kekaulike star pitcher Ryley Widell got the call of a lifetime early Tuesday morning, as the 6’4″ southpaw was selected in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft by the Minnesota Twins.

Widell pitched for Central Arizona Junior College as a sophomore in 2017, compiling an 8-2 record with a 1.98 earned run average and 115 strikeouts in 95.2 innings pitched.

MLB.com notes that Widell sports a fastball that sits in the 89-92 MPH range.

The 196th pick carries a recommended slot value of $220,700. Widell will have until July 15th to sign a professional contract or continue playing baseball collegiately. He is committed to play at the University of North Carolina.